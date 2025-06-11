Brussels [Belgium], June 11 (ANI): The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union/Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the first EU-India Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday in Brussels.

During the dialogue, High Representative Kallas and Minister Jaishankar discussed EU-India bilateral relations, regional and global challenges, and the advancement of cooperation in the field of security and defence.

Also Read | Sweet Launch for Shubhanshu Shukla! From Halwa to Aamras, Know What Food Indian Astronaut Is Carrying to ISS for Axiom-4 Mission.

Amid evolving and complex global security challenges, EU-India collaboration is vital in key areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, maritime security, maritime domain awareness, space security, defence industry cooperation and countering foreign information manipulation and interference, according to the European Union statement.

The strategic dialogue reaffirmed the strong commitment to a rules-based international order, global peace, stability and prosperity, rooted in shared democratic values and converging strategic interests. The exchanges underscored the importance of close cooperation on regional and global security matters, with the interconnectedness of security dynamics in European and the Indo-Pacific in mind.

Also Read | 'Handcuffed, Crying, Treated Like a Criminal': Man Who Filmed Video of Handcuffed Indian at Newark Airport in US Says He 'Felt Helpless and Heartbroken' (See Pics and Video).

They reaffirmed the mutual interest in strengthening and deepening EU-India security and defence cooperation.

High Representative Kallas welcomed India's confirmation of interest in engaging with the EU on the establishment of a Security and Defence Partnership. The EU and India agreed to establish a comprehensive Dialogue on Space, with a first session expected to convene in the final quarter of 2025.

According to the European Union, they provided updates on ongoing processes to launch negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement, highlighting the importance of secure and structured information exchange. They welcomed the increased cooperation at sea in recent years, including the development of operational arrangements between the EU Naval Force operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES, and the Indian Navy.

On counterterrorism, the High Representative and Jaishankar underlined the importance of continued cooperation and announced plans to convene a dedicated counterterrorism dialogue later this year.

On regional and global issues, the EU and India recognised their shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific and underlined the importance of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

High Representative Kallas and Jaishankar exchanged views on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and reaffirmed the necessity of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

They reiterated their strong condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. They shared the view that every nation, including India, has the right and responsibility to protect its citizens from acts of terror. While de-escalation efforts are ongoing, the High Representative encouraged continued bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan to support peace and stability in the region, as per the European Union.

On developments in the Middle East, the need for full adherence to international humanitarian and international law, and the urgent need for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid in accordance with international humanitarian principles, were underscored. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)