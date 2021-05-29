New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Vishnu Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to South Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Friday.

"Vishnu Kumar Sharma (YOA:2007), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of South Sudan," the MEA stated.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)

