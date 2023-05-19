New Delhi, May 19: A video capturing an intense fight between two lawyers, one of whom is a woman, within the premises of the Rohini court, has taken social media by storm.

The woman lawyer, Neha Gupta, had lodged a formal complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) against her male counterpart, accusing him of subjecting her to a series of grave offenses. Saket Court Firing: Delhi High Court Asks Police To Hold Meeting for Tightening Security in District Courts.

Intense Fight Breaks Out Between Two Lawyers

The charges levelled against the male lawyer, Vishnu Kumar Sharma include harassment, verbal assaults, physical violence, and intimidating behaviour. The incident occurred on Thursday. In her complaint, the woman lawyer alleged that on May 18 when she was standing in front of Court N0-113 in Rohini Court, another advocate Sharma came and started assaulting her. Delhi Shocker: Homestay Owner Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on 62-Year-Old American Woman.

"Despite my repeated efforts to free myself from his grasp, Sharma continued to beat me relentlessly, resulting in numerous injuries to my face and other parts of my body," she said. A senior police official said that they have received that complaint and further investigation is going on in the matter.

