A Coruna [Spain], July 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met officials of Spanish multinational clothing company 'Inditex', at their headquarters in A Coruna, on Thursday. He expressed confidence and highlighted how the state stands as an ideal and sustainable location for the textiles and apparel industry, as per the MP Government

During his meeting with Spanish multinational clothing company 'Inditex', MP CM Mohan Yadav said, "The main objective of our meeting today is to explore the possibilities of a strong and long-term partnership between Madhya Pradesh and Inditex. We want to demonstrate how Madhya Pradesh, being the Heart of India, has emerged as an ideal, sustainable location for the textile and apparel industry."

As per MP Government, he said, "Madhya Pradesh is one of India's top raw cotton producing states, with an annual production of approximately 18 lakh bales (about 3 lakh metric tons). We are proud to be a major producer of Organic Cotton, with GOTS-certified farmer groups actively working here. This makes us an ideal partner for your sustainability priorities, where we can work together on the 'Farm-to-Fabric' value chain. Our goal is to further increase cotton production in Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with Inditex, especially in the organic cotton sector, to meet your sustainable sourcing needs. Our government is fully committed to promoting ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) values, which include water conservation, waste management, and improved labour standards. Our vision fully aligns with Inditex's sustainable and responsible sourcing policy. We are promoting renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint and lead in clean energy. We are not just building businesses, but building a green future. Madhya Pradesh is ready with its new Industrial and Export Policies (2025), which provide a conducive environment for promoting industries and exports."

MP CM Mohan Yadav also said, "We seek the overall development of the textile and apparel industry in Madhya Pradesh with Inditex's cooperation. Our proposal is that Inditex establish its garmenting unit in the PM MITRA Park (Dhar), which is the Government of India's largest initiative and can be an ideal center for sustainable and integrated production for global brands like Inditex."

In his remarks he also highlighted, "Our main goal is to see how Madhya Pradesh can become a major hub for sustainable sourcing and production for Inditex, establishing mutually beneficial relationships for both sides. I am confident that our discussions today will open new doors for collaboration, which will not only bring business success but also contribute to achieving our shared global sustainability goals", according to MP Government.

As part of his wider engagements in Spain, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora during his official visit to Madrid.

The interaction took place as part of the Chief Minister's international outreach programme aimed at strengthening ties with the global Indian community and exploring investment opportunities for the state.

Yadav held a meeting with Juan Manuel Guimerans, President of the Spanish Film Commission, who lauded the Indian state as a promising and balanced tourism destination.

Describing his recent meeting with state representatives as "fantastic" and "profitable," Guimerans highlighted the untapped potential of Madhya Pradesh for Spanish audiences and emphasised the shared goal of promoting film as both an industry and a driver of tourism under the new MoU.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held talks with business leaders on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

"Echoing the focus on economic engagement, CM Mohan Yadav also took to X and said, "Under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025', the first day of the Spain visit included an interaction with industry leaders at the Invest in Madhya Pradesh Business Forum held in Madrid. Madhya Pradesh offers immense investment opportunities across sectors such as tourism, minerals, IT, medical tourism, textiles, renewable energy, sports infrastructure, logistics, and food processing. Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination for investment. Come, Madhya Pradesh welcomes all."

Yadav is scheduled to remain in Spain until July 19. During his stay, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with India's Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, and explore business and investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. He will also take part in a leadership dialogue, interact with business forums in Madrid and Barcelona, and go on an industry tour. (ANI)

