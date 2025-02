Jerusalem, Feb 4 (AP) At least six people were injured in a shooting attack at a checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Tuesday morning, according to the Israeli military and area hospitals.

The Israeli military said an attacker fired at soldiers at a checkpoint in the village of Tayasir, which is in the northern West Bank. In a tense exchange, soldiers returned fire and the attacker was killed, the military added.

Also Read | SoftBank Group Head Masayoshi Son Had 'Good Discussion' With Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Over AI Cooperation.

Israeli hospitals said they had received a total of six people injured in the shooting attack. Israeli media reported the injured are soldiers and at least two of them were critically injured.

Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group praised the attack but neither claimed responsibility for it.

Also Read | Earthquakes in Greece: Over 200 Quakes Jolt 'Instagram Island' of Santorini; Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Appeals for Calm (See Pics and Videos).

Israel has carried out an extensive operation in nearby Jenin over the past weeks to clamp down on what Israel said is militant activity in the city, as soldiers and armoured bulldozers have caused widespread damage and destroyed scores of homes.

Palestinian health officials have not released a total death toll, but say Israeli fire has killed at least 20 Palestinians since the start of the raid.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack out of the Gaza Strip ignited the war there.

Here's the latest:

Turkey will host 15 Palestinian prisoners released as part of ceasefire

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says the country will host 15 Palestinian prisoners who were released and deported as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

The Turkish intelligence organisation, MIT, is taking steps to “facilitate” the arrival of the 15 Palestinians from Egypt, the Anadolu Agency said Tuesday.

Arrangements were made to ensure the Palestinians can live “peacefully and securely” in Turkey, Anadolu said.

Unlike its Western allies, Turkey does not consider Hamas to be a terror organisation. A strong critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted several Hamas officials over the years.

Family members of Thai hostages released by Hamas visit them in Israeli hospital

JERUSALEM — Family members of Thai hostages released by Hamas last week after over 15 months of captivity in the Gaza Strip have visited them at the Israeli hospital where they are recuperating.

The Thai Embassy in Israel said the family members flew in on Tuesday and met with the freed hostages at the Shamir Medical Center.

Hamas released five Thai hostages last week along with three Israeli captives who were freed as part of a ceasefire agreement in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas militants kidnapped 31 Thai nationals along with scores of Israelis and a few other foreigners during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that ignited the war.

According to Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 46 Thais have been killed during the conflict, including two Thai citizens who were killed on October 7, 2023 and their bodies taken into Gaza. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)