New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Responding to the immediate health needs of the thousands of people injured in the strong earthquakes that rocked Myanmar, the World Health Organization has provided nearly three tons of medical supplies to hospitals in the worst-hit Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay, an official statement said.

The supplies, comprising trauma kits and multipurpose tents, have reached a 1,000-bed hospital in Nay Pyi Taw and are soon reaching the Mandalay General Hospital and the two main hospitals treating the injured in these areas, as per the statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 2 Killed and Dozens Wounded in Russian Attack on Kharkiv; Donald Trump Lashes Out at Vladimir Putin.

https://x.com/WHOSEARO/status/1906350776718668147

https://x.com/WHO/status/1906274309292630220

Also Read | Daylight Saving Time 2025 in Europe: Know Date, History and Significance of the Annual Shift for Longer Evenings.

These supplies were rushed from the emergency stockpile in Yangon to the earthquake affected areas within 24 hours of two strong earthquakes of 7.7 magnitude and 6.4 magnitude hitting central Myanmar on Friday.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Bago, Magway, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, Shan South and East and Sagaing are among the worst hit.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with thousands of injured in need of medical care. There is huge need for trauma and surgical care, blood transfusion supplies, anesthetics, essential medicines, management of mass causality, safe water and sanitation, mental health and psychosocial support among others, an official statement said.

The supplies that reached the hospitals today comprised of multipurpose tents to also create space for the increasing number of injured; and trauma kits to treat severe wounds and fractures.

WHO is preparing the second dispatch comprising of Inter-Agency Emergency Health Kits tomorrow morning, with each kit having supplies to treat 10,000 people for three months.

WHO is providing operational support to the rapid response teams deployed in the hospitals of the affected areas. Preparations are on for WHO and partners to roll out a rapid needs assessment to better understand needs and gaps in the affected areas for a tailored response.

The scale of deaths, injuries and damage to health facilities are not yet fully understood The casualties are likely to be highest in urban areas of Mandalay, Sagaing and Nay Pyi Taw where the earthquakes caused largescale destruction of structures and building.

As per initial reports, in Nay Pyi Taw some public and private health facilities including a large polyclinic have been damaged. Information from Sagaing is limited as electricity and communication is largely disrupted.

WHO has reached out to the global Emergency Medical Teams Network to identify teams willing to be deployed with field hospitals in Myanmar. So far 26 EMTs have expressed interest.

The situation in Myanmar is concerning in view of the huge demand on the already fragile healthcare in conflict-hit areas. Prior to these earthquake, 12.9 million people were estimated to be in need of humanitarian health interventions in Myanmar in 2025.

Experts fear the true death toll could take weeks to emerge, as per CNN. However, as of now, at least 1,700 people are dead and around 3,400 injured, according to the country's military government. Nearly 300 others remain missing.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the final death toll could surpass 10,000 people, according to early modeling, as per CNN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)