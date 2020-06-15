Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | WHO Reports over 7.6 Mn COVID-19 Cases Globally, Death Toll Tops 427,000

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:28 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | WHO Reports over 7.6 Mn COVID-19 Cases Globally, Death Toll Tops 427,000
World. (File Image)

Geneva, [Switzerland], June 15 (ANI): The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.6 million, with over 427,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 137,526 over the past day, down from 142,672 the day before, to 7,690,708, according to the WHO.

Also Read | Italian Journalist Indro Montanelli's Statue Defaced, Tagged With Words 'Racist', 'Rapist'.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,281 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, down from 5,055 the day before, taking the death toll to 427,630.

The majority of cases and deaths -- 3.71 million and 199,252, respectively -- are still concentrated in the Americas. The United States remains the worst-hit country having the highest single count of cases, over 2 million, and fatalities, 114,466. (ANI)

Also Read | Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Americas Geneva United States World Health Organization
You might also like
Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Viral

Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
News

Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Festivals & Events

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Hollywood

Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Chris Evans Birthday: The Best Moments of the Actor as Captain America in the MCU
Hollywood

Chris Evans Birthday: The Best Moments of the Actor as Captain America in the MCU
Chris Evans Birthday Special: 10 Insanely Good Looking Pictures of the Captain America Actor that Will Make you Ditch Your Boyfriend
Hollywood

Chris Evans Birthday Special: 10 Insanely Good Looking Pictures of the Captain America Actor that Will Make you Ditch Your Boyfriend
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.78 74.03
Kolkata 77.64 69.80
Mumbai 82.70 72.64
Chennai 79.53 72.18
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement