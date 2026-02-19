Mumbai, February 19: US President Donald Trump hosted a reception at the White House on Wednesday, February 18, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Black History Month. During the event, President Donald Trump specifically highlighted rapper Nicki Minaj, a vocal supporter of his administration, praising her appearance and skin while remarking on her presence in the East Room. The reception, attended by prominent Black supporters and administration officials, served as a platform for the President to tout his administration's policies. However, it was his unscripted remarks regarding the "Starships" rapper that captured significant social media attention.

Donald Trump's Remarks on Nicki Minaj Go Viral

While name-checking a list of high-profile Black Americans who have defended his record, President Donald Trump turned his attention to Nicki Minaj. He praised her skin as being "so beautiful" and made a lighthearted comment regarding the length of her fingernails. "How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj…Skin so beautiful, she’s so beautiful," he said. Donald Trump Celebrates Black History Month; Praises Indian American Harmeet Dhillon at White House Event.

I Love Nicki Minaj, Says US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump then described another conversation he had with her. "I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great, and she gets it, more importantly," the President added. Minaj, who has recently branded herself the President's "No. 1 fan", was recognised alongside other figures like boxer Mike Tyson. The President thanked them for their loyalty and for pushing back against what he described as "smear campaigns" from the media.

Context of the Event

The East Room gathering took place less than two weeks after the President faced bipartisan criticism over a deleted social media post. During the reception, Trump did not apologise for the controversy, instead focusing on "positive narratives" of Black achievement and his administration's legislative wins.

Key highlights mentioned during the speech included:

The Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which includes "Trump Accounts" for children.

Increased federal funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The deployment of the National Guard to cities like Washington D.C. and Memphis to "restore safety." World War 3 Fears: US President Donald Trump Considers Direct Military Action Against Iran Amid Nuclear Deadlock, Says Report.

Nicki Minaj’s Shift Toward Conservatism

Nicki Minaj’s presence at the White House marks the culmination of a highly publicised political shift. Once a critic of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, she has spent much of early 2026 appearing at conservative summits, including a recent Turning Point USA event. Minaj has also pledged financial support to her fans - known as the "Barbz" - to help them open "Trump Accounts", a new investment tool promoted by the Treasury Department.

