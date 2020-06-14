Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs

World Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 07:32 PM IST
Personnel of Poland Army | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Warsaw, June 14: The Polish Army had accidently occupied a miniscule portion of the border region which legally falls under neighbouring Czech Republic. The Defence Ministry of Poland, in a statement issued on Saturday, admitted to had accidently seized control over the land amid restrictions due to coronavirus lockdown in both the nation.

The incident took place at Pielgrzymow-Moravia border point. The Polish forces crossed their southern town of Pielgrzymow, passed through a narrow stream which demarcates their boundary, and entered 30 metres into Moravia. European Union Wants Borders Free of Coronavirus Restrictions by End of June.

The forces seized control over the region and prevented Czech locals from visiting a chapel, as part of the coronavirus lockdown. After the incident was brought to the notice of Prague, diplomatic channels were used to resolve the situation.

"The placement of the border post was a result of misunderstanding, not a deliberate act. It was corrected immediately and the case was resolved -- also by the Czech side," said the statement issued by Polish Ministry of Defence.

Poland and Czech Republic, though sharing cordial relations over the past several decades, have fought intense battles during the first and second World Wars. In 1938, Poland had annexed a portion around the city of Bohumin following a heavy-casualty battle with the erstwhile Czechoslovakia.

Since the end of Cold War and fall of Soviet Union, the 26-member group of European Union share the most relaxed borders in the world. The demarcations are rarely visible as the EU countries allow their residents to freely move across the continent.

