Dover, April 21: An 18-year-old woman died after she was shot on the campus of Delaware State University on Sunday, authorities said. Dover police said officers responded at about 1:40 am to a report of shots on the campus. Police said an 18-year-old Wilmington woman who was not a registered student was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body near Warren-Franklin Hall, which the university describes as a freshman dorm.

The victim was provided aid and rushed to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name wasn't immediately released pending notification of her family. No other injuries were reported and no description of a suspect was immediately available. US Shooting: One Dead, Nine Injured in Shooting During Block Party in Wynne, Says Arkansas State Police.

A university statement provided by police said the campus was closed Sunday with no visitation permitted, all events canceled and police patrols increased. Delaware State University said counseling services would be available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office and said it would “continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community.” US Mass Shooting: Eight Including Three Children Shot During Gunfire in Chicago City of Illinois, Video Surfaces.

Dover police and Delaware State University police are investigating the case, which was classified as a homicide, police said.

