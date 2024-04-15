According to a press statement from the Arkansas State Police, a shooting during a block party in Wynne, United States on Saturday night, April 13, resulted in death of one person, while leaving nine other individuals injured. According to the statement, gunfire broke out at a party near the intersection of Williams Avenue and Martin Luther King Street on at approximately ten o'clock. A spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, Cindy Murphy, stated that Varian Campbell, 27, of Wynne, was shot during the incident and taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away from a gunshot wound. An investigation has been launched into the matter. US Mass Shooting: Eight Including Three Children Shot During Gunfire in Chicago City of Illinois, Video Surfaces.

Shooting During Block Party in Wynne

