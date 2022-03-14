Washington, March 14: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the US lawmakers virtually on March 16 at 9 am (13.00 GMT), CNN reported citing a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," read the statement.

The statement added that Congress is looking forward to the "privilege" of welcoming Zelenskyy's address to the House and Senate and to "convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy", according to CNN. Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Taking 'Full Control' of Major Ukrainian Cities.

Notably, only members of Congress will be allowed in the auditorium where Zelenskyy's remarks will be broadcast. However, the event will be live-streamed. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves. Condemning this military operation, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow.

