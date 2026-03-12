New Delhi, March 12: As the war in the Middle East enters its 13th day, Iran has laid out three conditions to end the conflict with Israel and the United States. The announcement came from Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, who said Tehran remains open to peace but only if certain key demands are met.

Taking to social media platform X, Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy during conversations with leaders in Russia and Pakistan. However, he stressed that the only way to end the conflict that was “ignited by the Zionist regime & US” is if Iran’s core conditions are accepted.

According to Pezeshkian, the three conditions to end the war are:

Recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights

Payment of reparations for damages caused during the conflict

Firm international guarantees against future aggression

Iran Offers To End War With 3 Conditions

Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 11, 2026

The war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iranian targets. Since then, the region has witnessed intense exchanges of attacks and counterattacks, with reports suggesting around 1,200 casualties so far. Iran Targets Busiest International Airport As Top UN Body Demands Halt to Attacks on Gulf Neighbors.

The conflict has also disrupted global energy markets. Attacks on oil tankers and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have affected oil shipments from the Persian Gulf, pushing global crude oil prices sharply higher and raising fears of supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the United States had already “won the war in Iran,” but added that American troops would remain deployed in the region until the mission was fully completed. Iran Lists Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir, IBM, Oracle As ‘New Targets’ in Israel and Gulf Amid Escalating Conflict, Report Says.

As global leaders monitor the situation closely, Iran’s conditions could become a key point in any potential negotiations aimed at ending the rapidly escalating conflict.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).