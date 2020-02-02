Youngsters Needed to Build Better World, Says President

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that in order to change the direction of humanity there is a need to take on board larger number of young people and engage them in building a better world. Speaking after inaugurating the new global headquarters Kanha Shantivanam of Ram Chandra Mission in Rangareddy district of Telangana, the President said that in a world full of anxieties, uncertainties, insecurities and hostilities, the responsibilities of organisations like Ram Chandra Mission have increased manifold.

It is only such organisations which can provide the reassuring touch of a healer, the president was quoted as saying in an official release. "Spirituality is India's most precious gift to the world. From the teachings of Vedanta, Teerthanker Mahaveer and Gautam Buddha to the messages of Nanak and Kabir there is a grand flow of eternal spiritual wisdom which was transmitted to the modern world by Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and many others of India's spiritual force, Kovind said. Today, Gandhi is revered all over the world for his message of truth, compassion and non-violence, and he was essentially a seeker of spiritual truth, he said. "I am glad to see that Ram Chandra Mission has been promoting individual change as well as social change. The mission has been promoting the great ancient tradition of Raja Yoga system of meditation in the modern world," he said.

The campus 'Kanha Shantivanam' presents a model of holistic living, Kovind said. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Himachal Pradesh Governor designate Bandaru Dattatreya and Daaji, the present guide of Heartfulness were among the dignitaries who were present.

Heartfulness is a Raja Yoga system of meditation, which is also known as Sahaj Marg or the natural path.

It originated at the turn of the 20th century and was formalised with the founding of the Ram ChandraMissionin 1945 in India, said the press release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)