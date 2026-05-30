Hero MotoCorp to Launch First E85 Flex-Fuel Motorcycle in India on June 3: All You Need To Know

Hero MotoCorp is set to pioneer a significant shift in India’s two-wheeler market with the scheduled launch of its first E85 flex-fuel motorcycle on 3 June 2026. This move aligns with India’s broader national objective to diversify energy sources, reduce reliance on imported oil, and transition towards a more sustainable transport ecosystem.

The introduction of this flex-fuel technology represents a critical advancement for the industry, as it allows engines to operate seamlessly on varying blends of petrol and ethanol, ranging up to 85 per cent ethanol. By moving towards this flexible fuel capability, Hero MotoCorp aims to mitigate the risks associated with fuel incompatibility that currently affect many standard internal combustion engine motorcycles as government-mandated ethanol blending levels increase. Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Hero E85 Motorcycle Coming in India on June 3, 2026

The upcoming production model builds upon the flex-fuel prototype previously showcased by Hero MotoCorp at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. While the original concept was based on the HF Deluxe platform, industry analysts suggest that the popular Splendor series may also be a strong candidate for this technology, given its status as one of India's best-selling motorcycles and its shared component architecture.

This launch is part of a wider industry trend as major manufacturers accelerate their development of renewable-compatible vehicles. Companies such as Royal Enfield, TVS, and Suzuki are actively testing and developing flex-fuel versions of their existing lineups. These efforts are viewed as essential to bolstering India’s energy security while providing consumers with motorcycles that remain resilient to future changes in fuel composition policies.

Hero E85 Motorcycle Specifications and Price Expectations

The production version of the E85 motorcycle is expected to retain the robust and reliable characteristics of Hero’s current 100cc to 125cc commuter segment. Technically, the transition to flex-fuel capability typically involves modifications to the fuel system, engine calibration, and material durability to handle the unique properties of high-ethanol blends. Honda ADV160 Adventure Scooter Patent Filed in India; Launch Expected Soon.

While official performance figures and technical specifications will be confirmed at the launch event, industry estimates suggest that the production cost for such vehicles may increase by approximately INR 4,000 to INR 7,000 . To ensure these motorcycles remain affordable for the mass market, there is ongoing industry speculation regarding a potential reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, as current levies on petrol motorcycles under 350cc stand at 18%.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).