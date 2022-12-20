New Delhi, December 20 : Leading homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp is busy preparing to launch the updated Hero Xpulse 200T. Hero has gone ahead and teased the bike for the second time indicating the imminent launch of the model.

The new updated Hero Xpulse 200T 4V will not only get added features and cosmetic updates, but will also receive engine updates, making it a comprehensive update. For the uninitiated, while the existing inventory of the current Xpluse 200 2V model is still on sale, Hero MotoCorp has already discontinued it. Let’s find out the details of the Xpulse 200T 4V avatar. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched in India With Cosmetic and Mechanical Updates; Check Price and Other Specifications.

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V – Expected Updates :

Cosmetic Updates

The updated Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is expected to flaunt a handful of cosmetic updates, which includes a visor above the headlamp, fork cover gaiters, new colour combination options and more.

Feature Updates

When it comes to features, the bike is expected to get endowed with a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster along with turn-by-turn navigation support, a USB charging port among other added features to make it more contemporary. Fog Causes Accidents in North India: Do's and Don'ts for Driving Car or Bike in Low Visibility to Prevent Mishaps.

Powertrain Updates

The most important mechanical update of the Xpulse 200T 4V will come in its powertrain. The touring motorcycle gets powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine that is capable of generating max power of 18.9 bhp along with 17.35 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes powered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The current model of the Hero Xpulse 200T is priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), while the updated 4V model is expected to cost at an additional premium given its significant updates. Post launch, the bike will be rivalinhg against the likes of the TVS Ronin 225 and Yamaha FZ-X among others.

