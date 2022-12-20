New Delhi, December 20 : Winters bring more trouble than joys in Delhi and its neighbouring states, as highly dense fog practically blinds people on roads. As temperature dips, thick fog has returned in the Northern parts of India, especially Delhi NCR (National Capital Region), which is causing a number of road crashes owing to very poor visibility.

It is imperative to be highly alert and follow additional guidelines while driving in foggy conditions, in order to thwart chances of road accidents. Here’s a guide to drive safely during fogs. Haryana Fog: Dy CM Dushyant Chautala's Convoy Car Meets with Accident.

Do’s and Don’ts for Driving Cars and Bikes in Fog:

1. Keep Hazard Lights/Indicators On

While driving in low visibility conditions, it is always important to keep all the indicators (hazard lights) or blinkers on be it a car or bike. The blinkers will ensure that other vehicles and pedestrians can spot your vehicle, avoiding collision.

2. Avoid Speeding & Overtaking

Speeding or overtaking are an absolute no during low visibility driving conditions. It is but common sense that when you must drive while you cannot see properly, you have to maintain a very low and safe speed.

3. Avoid Changing Lanes

This is again imperative that you maintain lanes and don’t change, if not absolutely necessary, to avoid collision.

4. Maintain Safe Distance

Driving in fog means that additional safety measures are to be taken. Maintaining a greater distance from the vehicles ahead of you during foggy conditions is necessary.

5. Use Maps & Stay Alert

While Google maps may not be always accurate, they are usually helpful, especially when you can’t see the roads. Use navigation to guide you to your destination during fogs.

Stay fully alert - avoid playing music, and keep all sorts of distractions at bay to ensure yours’ and others’ safety.

6. Keep Windshields, Windows and All Lights Clean

Dirty and misty windshield or lights will further reduce visibility. So, ensure fully cleaned glass panels, lights and blinkers.

If you drive a car, keep the heater on to avoid cloudy windshields and windows. If you ride a two-wheeler, ensure a clean visor on your helmet. Bus Collides With Container Vehicle Due to Heavy Fog in Gautam Buddh Nagar; One Killed, 10 Injured (Watch Videos).

7. Blow Horn While Taking Turns

In a fog, every turn is a blind turn, so take extra precautions when you take a turn. Reduce to a crawling speed and honk at least twice before taking a turn to alert all other vehicles.

While the best possible way to avoid road accidents in thick fog is to avoid driving at all, but life doesn’t stop due to nasty dense fogs. Hence, maintaining high caution and staying alert are the only ways to deal with it. Always follow the guidelines and ensure your safety while driving in low visibility conditions.

