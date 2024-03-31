New Delhi, March 31: April 2024 is expected to be a great month for motorcycle enthusiasts as many bike launches is anticipated in the upcoming month. The coming month is going to witness a wide range of motorcycles, ranging from electric models to superbikes. Manufacturers are preparing to showcase their latest models that will likely include advanced technologies and design enhancements to improve the riding experience of its customers.

In March 2024, the automobile market saw the launch of the Ducati Streetfighter V4, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S and the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Additionally, the Vida V1 Plus also made its relaunch. In April 2024, top motorcycle manufacturers like Suzuki, Hero, Honda and Royal Enfield will likely introduce their upcoming bikes. Car Launches in April 2024: From Tata Altroz Racer to Mahindra XUV300 Facelift and Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Cars Next Month.

List of Upcoming Bike Launches in April 2024

In April 2024, manufacturers gear up to unveil their latest two-wheeler models. From EVs to high-performance sports bikes, here is a list of the most anticipated bike launches for the upcoming month. Skoda Superb To Be Re-Launched in India on April 3; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Hero Xoom 160: Hero MotoCorp has showcased its latest adventure scooter, the Xoom 160 at EICMA 2023. The Xoom 160 is expected to feature twin shock absorbers at the rear, disc brakes on both ends and might be equipped with 14-inch wheels. The Xoom 160 is also anticipated to feature a dual LED headlamp setup with a clear windscreen in the adventure scooter segment.

Ather Rizta: The upcoming Ather Rizta is anticipated to be built on a fresh platform, surpassing the 450 series in size, suggesting increased room for passengers. This electric scooter is expected to include full LED lighting and a digital display panel that will likely support OTA updates. The Ather Rizta might come with a telescopic front suspension, a broad front wheel, and enhanced rearview mirrors.

Triumph Daytona 660: The Triumph Daytona 660 is expected to be built on a common platform that is used on the Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660. The Daytona 660 will likely come with a 660cc liquid-cooled inline 3-cylinder engine that might deliver 95PS and 69Nm of torque. Its braking system might include dual 310mm front discs with 4-piston radial callipers and a single 220mm rear disc with a single-piston sliding calliper.

Suzuki GSX-8S: The GSX-8S is expected to be equipped with a 776cc parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft, which is anticipated to produce 81.7bhp and 77.6Nm of torque. The Suzuki GSX-8S is rumoured to include an Intelligent ride system with full-LED lighting and a five-inch colour TFT LCD display.

Suzuki Burgman Electric: The e-Burgman is expected to be equipped with a replaceable battery pack. Although Suzuki has not disclosed the exact capacity of the interchangeable lithium-ion battery, the e-Burgman might cover up to 44KM at a speed of 60KM per hour. This model is expected to compete with the TVS iQube.

