New Delhi, November 29 : TVS Motor has launched the new Apache RTR 160 4V special edition tagged at Rs 1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Special edition TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes braced with not only cosmetic, but also mechanical upgrades. The new special edition Apache RTR 160 4V is available for sale in a new Pearl White and a Matte Black Special Edition paint scheme.

In terms of the cosmetic changes, the special edition bike comes with black and red finished seat as well as alloy wheels to offer a sporty-bold visual appeal. The sports bike’s LED headlamp has been refreshed with the addition with a new LED Daytime Running Lamp (DRLs). Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched in India, Know Specifications, Features and Prices Here.

Mechanical changes of the Apache RTR 160 4V special edition sports bike includes a new exhaust, which TVS has named ‘Bullpup Exhaust’ with a sweeter sound. The new changes could also make the bike lighter by a kg. The sports bike also gets endowed with first-in-class adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The special edition Apache RTR 160 4V gets powered by the same 159.7 cc,oil-cooled, SOHC fuel injection engine that produces 17.30 bhp of power and 14.73 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed transmission. TVS Motor Company Sales Grow by 2 Percent in October 2022.

The special edition model comes with three riding modes - Urban, Rain and Sport. The bike also gets a SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity. The instrument cluster has a gear shift indicator apart from other regular information. The special edition Apache also comes with a front 270 mm petal disc and rear 200 mm petal disc along with a double cradle frame and telescopic forks and monoshock suspension setup.

