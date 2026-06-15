Toyota Hilux 9th Gen Spied During TVC Shoot in Delhi; Check Expected India Launch Timeline, Design, Specifications and Features

The highly anticipated all-new Toyota Hilux, the 9th generation of the legendary lifestyle pickup truck, is gearing up for its grand debut in India. Recent sightings of the uncamouflaged vehicle during a television commercial (TVC) shoot in Delhi's Aerocity have set the automotive world abuzz, confirming its imminent arrival. Industry experts suggest a launch timeline within the next couple of months, possibly by July or August 2026.

This latest iteration of the Hilux promises a blend of rugged capability with enhanced sophistication, incorporating Toyota's global "Tough x Agile" design philosophy and a host of advanced features tailored for the Indian audience. Wagon R Flex Fuel Price in India, Specifications and Features; Maruti Suzuki Officially Launches Its E85 Car.

Toyota Hilux Design Evolution: Bolder Aesthetics and Modern Presence

The all-new Hilux showcases a striking and aggressive exterior design. It features a completely flat, upright nose, dominated by a bold, wide mesh-type grille that prominently displays "TOYOTA" lettering instead of the conventional logo. Slimmer, angular multi-projector LED headlights with sharp, boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) define its modern fascia. Pronounced, squared-off front fenders and a redesigned bumper with sharper lines contribute to a tougher road presence. At the rear, expect heavy sheet-metal sculpting matched with distinct, wrap-around C-shaped LED taillight graphics. The India-spec model is expected to largely mirror the Thailand-spec Hilux Travo, retaining its familiar double-cab body style.

Toyota Hilux Tech-Forward Cabin: A Leap in Comfort and Connectivity

The interior of the new Hilux is where it truly takes a significant evolutionary leap, drawing inspiration from Toyota's latest Land Cruiser and Prado models. The cabin is set to offer a premium layout with higher-quality materials, moving away from hard plastics. Central to the dashboard is a free-standing 12.3-inch Toyota Smart Connect infotainment unit, offering seamless connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers will benefit from a 12.3-inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster and a new steering wheel design.

Expected comfort and convenience features include:

Powered and ventilated front seats

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold function

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Ambient lighting

Cooled glovebox

JBL audio system

Safety is also significantly upgraded, with a comprehensive radar-and-camera-based Level-2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. This includes features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane assist.

Powering the New Hilux: Mild-Hybrid Diesel for India

For the Indian market, the new Toyota Hilux is expected to be powered by a refined 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, now paired with a 48V mild-hybrid electrical system. This hybrid setup is designed to enhance fuel efficiency by approximately 5-10% and improve low-speed torque delivery. The powertrain is expected to deliver a robust 201 bhp (or 204 PS) of peak power and 500 Nm of torque when mated to the automatic transmission.

Transmission options will include both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Hilux will retain its legendary 4x4 drivetrain with high (H4) and low (L4) range, equipped with an Electronic Differential Lock, Active Traction Control, and Toyota's new Multi-Terrain Select system with a live 360-degree Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM), ensuring its formidable off-road capabilities.

While the 9th generation Toyota Hilux globally introduces battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell (FCEV) variants, along with diesel and the new mild-hybrid diesel, as part of Toyota's multi-pathway strategy, the immediate Indian launch is anticipated to focus on the mild-hybrid diesel model.

Toyota Hilux Price and Launch (Expected)

With the TVC shoot underway, an official announcement from Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected very soon. The launch event is highly anticipated in the coming months, with July-August 2026 being a strong possibility. Ford Mondeo Sport Edition Launched at 2026 Chongqing Auto Show in China; Check Price, Specifications, Range and Features.

While official pricing for the new Hilux is yet to be announced, given the significant technological and feature upgrades, prices are expected to see an increase over the current model, which ranges from ₹30.40 Lakhs to ₹37.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom). Market speculation suggests the new Hilux could be priced in the range of ₹32 Lakhs to ₹45 Lakhs (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will continue its rivalry with the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the niche lifestyle pickup truck segment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).