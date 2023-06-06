Mumbai, June 6: Honda Cars India has finally unveiled the Honda Elevate in India. While the bookings will start in July 2023, the price will be announced around the festive season.

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that offers 121 hp of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT Automatic gearbox option. Tesla Announce All New Model 3 Cars Qualify for USD 7,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Credit in US.

The 5-seater SUV comes equipped with a number of features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car functionality, a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a rearview camera, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Safety features include Collision Mitigation Braking System, adaptive cruise control, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Rear Parking Sensor, Lead Car Departure Notification, LaneWatch, Road Departure Mitigation System, Vehicle Stability Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist System.

The Honda Elevate measures 4,312 x 1,790 x 1,650mm and comes with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. It gets a boot space of 458 litres. Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition Unveiled With Fascinating Updates, Boasts of Being the Most Powerful VW Golf R.

Additional highlights include a large grille, sleeker-looking LED headlamps and tail-lamps, 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, functional roof rails, and chrome surroundings all around.

Honda Elevate SUV Price (Expected)

The Honda Elevate is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the Indian market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).