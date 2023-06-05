New Delhi, June 5: The all-new Honda Elevate SUV is set to be unveiled tomorrow, June 6, 2023. The company has already released a few teaser images and details about the upcoming model.

The Honda Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that offers 121 PS of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a 6MT and an optional CVT transmission option. Tesla Announce All New Model 3 Cars Qualify for USD 7,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Credit in US.

The company might also offer a variant with City e: HEV's 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine that produces 126 PS of power, 253 Nm of torque, and a claimed mileage of over 27 kmpl.

The Elevate will come standard with front-wheel drive. The company might offer an all-wheel drive option. It will have a spacious interior with seating for five passengers.

The subcompact SUV will be loaded with features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, connected tech, a wireless charger, and an electric single-pane sunroof.

Safety features will include ESC, TC, TPMS 360-degree camera, and up to 6 airbags. The higher variants will get Honda Sensing ADAS tech. Skoda Superb Next-Generation Test Prototype’s First Spy Images Emerge Offering Design Details.

The subcompact SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks. It could be priced starting around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Elevate will join the Honda Amaze and Honda City in the company's portfolio. The Japanese carmaker needs to offer the Honda Elevate at a competitive price.

