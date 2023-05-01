New Delhi, May 1 : Japanese auto major Honda’s Indian car lineup has dwindled to a mere 2 model offering. Nevertheless, the car manufacturing giant is readying up to launch the all-new Elevate SUV in India, which is thought to be more of a fresh start for Honda in the country.

The all-new Honda midsize SUV, which has been so far known by its codename 3US, or better known as Honda’s upcoming Hyundai Creta rival, is going to be an India-specific model. Now, as per the reports, the new Honda SUV is all ready to have its world premiere next month. Read on to know all details. Car Launches in India in May 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to BMW M2; List of 6 Cars Coming to Our Market This Month.

All-New Honda Elevate SUV - Design:

The all-new Honda Elevate is a grounds-up new midsize SUV, which is preparing for its global debut in June, and will be going on sale in India at a later date this year. Post its India launch, it will be offered in other international markets. Mercedes-Benz E-Class New-Generation Model Unveiled Globally; Check Out Powertrains, Design and Feature Details.

The SUV has been spied with a proper bullish design although hid under thick veils. It comes with thick body cladding, prominent beefy wheel arches and highly stylized lights. Like all the other Honda cars, the Elevate seems to be very good-looking vehicle, however with a proper SUV styling and not a crossover or coupe styling.

All-New Honda Elevate SUV - Powertrains:

The all new Honda Elevate SUV is thought to be getting powered by the company’s new twin cam 1.5 petrol engine, that also does the duty on the City sedan. The 1.5-litre petrol is likely to be the only engine choice initially, while it is likely to be joined by a strong-hybrid line-up at a later date. Transmission options might be similar to that of the City sedan, i.e. a 6-speed manual and a CVT option. There will be no diesel engine option.

All-New Honda Elevate SUV – Debut, Launch Timeline, Expected Price & Rivals:

The new Honda midsize SUV will have its world premiere on June 6, 2023, and will be hitting the market in August 2023. The SUV is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 19 lakh.

Post its India launch, the Honda Elevate is going be pitched against a bunch of highly popular SUVs, such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).