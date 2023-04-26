New Delhi, April 26 : German luxury auto behemoth Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its highly anticipated new generation E-Class sedan. The all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is in its sixth-generation model.

The all-new luxury saloon boasts of new design language, a host of new features, new tech, enhanced safety and new powertrain options as well. Let's take a brief look at all the important details.

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class - Design, Features And Powertrains:

The all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been unveiled in its standard wheelbase version, while its long wheelbase (LWB) version is slated to be making its debut at a later date. The new 2024 standard wheelbase version of the E-Class has grown in size, being 20 mm longer than its predecessor, which would mean enhanced interior space. The new-gen luxury sedan has been underpinned by the updated new version of Mercedes-Benz's MRA architecture.

The new generation E-Class has drawn styling inspiration from its bigger sibling, the S-Class. The new model flaunts a massive upright front grille, large stylized headlights and LED DRLs, the brand logo on its bonnet, smooth and sleek profile with flush-fitting door handles, a swooping roof-line and attractive horizontal tail lights along with new graphics. The smooth, almost glass-finish exterior has been endowed with tons of chrome garnish as well to heighten the luxurious visual appeal.

On the inside, the new-gen E-Class gets a fully overhauled cabin design. The luxury car boasts of a 12.3-inch floating digital instrument cluster and a massive 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display. The sedan also comes with the new Superscreen option, which will add a display for the front-seat passengers. The new E-Class offers Mercedes’ MBUX system that comes with a host of connected tech and features. The new sedan also offers a selfie camera, access to apps and games, and video streaming abilities.

The 6th generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class packs in a choice of 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines under its hood. The engines come empowered with a mild-hybrid or a plug-in hybrid system option, depending on the variant. The mild-hybrid powertrain option offers an additional 23 BHP of power, while the plug-in hybrid system provides an all-electric range of 115 km. The 2024 E-Class’ power figures range between 196 BHP and a huge 375 BHP. The powertrains get mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard.

