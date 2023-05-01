New Delhi, May 1: The Indian auto industry is riding high on steady growth and increased demands for new tech and feature-rich cars. Hence, the car majors are always busy to offer new cars to entice the Indian car buyers.

The current month of May this year is also going to be abuzz with many new stylish and powerful car launches. So, here’s a list of the top 6 cars that are expected to launch in India in May 2023. Mercedes-Benz E-Class New-Generation Model Unveiled Globally; Check Out Powertrains, Design and Feature Details.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally expected to launch this month. The true-blue SUV model that’s come as the Gypsy replacement will be launched in India in only the five-door version and with 4X4 drive system as standard. Under its hood, will be a 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options. Citroen C3 Aircross Three-Row SUV Unveiled in India; From Powertrains To Launch Timeline, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be high on features including a 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, rear parking camera, six airbags and much more. It will lock its horns with the Mahindra Thar, and is expected to be priced at around Rs 10 lakh onwards.

Hyundai Exter

The all-new Hyundai Exter micro-SUV is likely to be unveiled this month. The Exter will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV and will come with an upright and boxy design to offer a rugged visual appeal.

The Hyundai Exter is expected to come packed with features like a large touchscreen system, cruise control, up to six airbags, rear camera, an electric sunroof etc. It would get powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine apired with manual and automatic transmissions options, and may be a turbo-petrol engine option as well. It will go up against the likes of the Tata Punch and is likely to be priced Rs 6 lakh onwards.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023

The Kia Seltos facelift is also expected to launch in May with significant cosmetic updates as well as interior updates. The already feature laden SUV is likely to get a new dual 10.25-inch display touchscreen system and digital driver’s display, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and panoramic sunroof among others.

The Seltos facelift will carry over its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel mills without any changes, and is expected to be tagged at Rs 11 lakh onwards.

Tata Altroz iCNG

The Tata Altroz iCNG is expected to finally launch in the first week of May. The CNG avatar of the Altroz has been already open for pre-bookings and come with the industry-first dual-CNG cylinder setup that frees up boot space and directly starts the car on CNG.

Under the hood of the Altroz CNG is a 73.5PS/103Nm 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It goes up against the likes of the Maruti Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG and is likely to cost Rs 7.35 lakh onwards.

BMW X3 M40i

The performance-oriented BMW X3 M40i will hit the Indian market this month and its pre-orders are already under way. The M40i boasts of the M Sport elements both on the outside and inside, lending an enhanced intimidating road presence.

Powering this beast on wheels is a 3-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine that offers a massive 360PS and 500Nm, and can make the SUV do the 0-100kmph sprint in just 4.9 seconds. It is expected to be tagged at around Rs 90 lakh.

BMW M2

The German luxury auto major will be offering one more sporty model, that too expectedly this month. The BMW M2 is one of the most powerful cars to be launched in India.

The BMW M2 compact sports coupe is one of most aggressive BMW vehicles in the world, and its latest generation model will be coming to India soon. Under its hood, this small monster will pack in a 3-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine belting out a humongous 460PS and 550Nm. The M2 can do the 0-100kmph in only 3.9 seconds, and is likely to cost around Rs 1 crore.

