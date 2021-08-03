Ola Electric scooter is all set to be launched in India on August 15, 2021. This piece of information has been confirmed by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on its official Twitter account. Aggarwal has announced that specifications and availability of the scooter will be revealed during the launch event. The company has been teasing the scooter for the past couple of weeks and its bookings have been open since Jul 15, 2021. Users can book their two-wheeler for a token amount of Rs 499 via Ola Electric website. Ola Electric Scooter Bookings Now Open in India at Rs 499, Here’s How To Reserve One.

Ola Electric scooter will be made available in ten shades. One of these colours is pink and has been teased today by Aggarwal on its Twitter account.

Ola Electric Scooter (Photo Credits: Ola Electric)

Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! 😀 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 3, 2021

Moreover, the scooter will be offered in matte and glossy finish options in blue and black colours. The upcoming two-wheeler will be manufactured at Ola's Tamil Nadu factory called Ola Futurefactory.

Ola Electric Scooter (Photo Credits : Ola Electric)

The company announced that the Ola scooter acquired over one lakh reservations in the first 24 hours of the window since the registrations were opened. To solve the charging inconvenience, the company plans to build the largest two-wheeler charging network in more than 400 cities. Ola Electric also aims to install 1,00,000 charging points across these cities that will offer a range of 75km in just 18 minutes of charging. Ola Electric scooter is likely to be priced between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

