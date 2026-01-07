Mumbai, January 7: Tata Motors officially broadened its flagship SUV portfolio today, January 7, with the launch of the petrol-powered Harrier in India. Starting at a competitive INR 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant introduces an in-house developed 1.5-litre turbocharged engine to a model that has been exclusively diesel-powered since its debut in 2019. The move is designed to attract urban buyers and those looking for a lower entry price point into the premium SUV segment.

The launch coincides with a similar update to the Safari flagship, with both models now boasting a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across their entire engine ranges. Renault Duster New Model Launch on January 26.

Performance and Powertrain Specifications of Tata Harrier Petrol SUV

At the heart of the new Harrier is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder Hyperion Turbo GDi petrol engine. This direct-injection motor, which recently debuted on the Tata Sierra, has been tuned specifically for the larger Harrier and Safari models.

Power Output: 170 hp and 280 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission Options: Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Fuel Efficiency: Tata claims segment-leading efficiency for the petrol unit. Notably, the manual version has already entered the India Book of Records for the maximum fuel efficiency achieved by a petrol SUV over a 12-hour drive.

Feature-Rich Variants and 'Fearless Ultra'

The Harrier petrol is available in a wide array of trims, ranging from the entry-level "Smart" to the new range-topping "Fearless Ultra." To differentiate the petrol lineup, Tata has introduced the "Nitro Crimson" dual-tone paint scheme and a "Fearless Ultra" variant that comes exclusively with the petrol engine. Inside, the SUV gains a significant technology upgrade with a 14.5-inch Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, the largest in its class. Other premium additions include:

A 10-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos.

Level 2+ ADAS with over 22 safety functions.

Ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting.

A dual-camera washer and integrated dashcam for enhanced safety and convenience.

Competitive Pricing Strategy by Tata Motors

The introduction of the petrol engine has effectively lowered the Harrier’s entry price by approximately INR 1.11 lakh compared to the diesel base model. The full pricing spectrum for the petrol range extends from INR 12.89 lakh for the "Smart" manual to INR 24.68 lakh for the "Fearless Ultra" automatic (ex-showroom).

By positioning the Harrier petrol at this price point, Tata Motors is directly challenging mid-size SUV rivals like the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and the higher variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Volkswagen Tayron SUV Teased, Launching Soon in India.

Bridging the Fuel Gap

The decision to launch a petrol Harrier addresses a long-standing demand in the Indian market. While the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine remains popular for highway cruising, rising diesel prices and stricter emission regulations in urban centres have shifted consumer preference toward petrol. With this launch, Tata Motors now offers one of the most diverse powertrain lineups in the country, encompassing petrol, diesel, and electric (EV) versions of its leading SUV models.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Auto Car), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

