Citroen eC3X Price in India, Specifications and Features

Citroen has officially launched the new eC3X in India today, introducing a fresh approach to its electric vehicle offerings with a new Battery as a Service (BaaS) ownership scheme. This latest model aims to enhance the brand’s presence in the competitive electric segment by combining updated design elements with improved accessibility for prospective buyers.

The refreshed vehicle features a contemporary aesthetic, highlighted by revised exterior styling that includes updated lighting signatures and distinct colour options. Inside, the cabin receives several significant upgrade features, including enhanced infotainment capabilities and improved safety equipment, ensuring the eC3X remains a versatile and tech-forward option within the evolving landscape of sustainable urban mobility. Mini Countryman C Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Citroen eC3X Specifications and Features

The Citroen eC3X is powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor, generating an output of 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The vehicle offers a claimed range of 320km on a single charge and supports DC fast charging, capable of replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes. Exterior features include LED projector headlamps with split LED DRLs, LED fog lights, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and contrast coloured skid plates. The interior is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an updated seven-inch TFT instrument console, a wireless mobile charger, Citroen connected car technology 2.0, and six airbags. Optional equipment includes a dual dashcam setup and a JBL-sourced music system, all complemented by a new white and blue dual-tone upholstery. Honda Elevate Facelift Price, Design Upgrades, Features and Specifications; Everything to Expect Ahead of October Launch.

Citroen eC3X Price in India

The Citroen eC3X is available via an outright purchase option starting at INR 1,025,000. Additionally, the carmaker has introduced a BaaS scheme, with prices starting at INR 6,89,000, which includes a battery EMI of INR 2.26 per km.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).