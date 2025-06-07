New Delhi, June 7: Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor has reportedly paused the production of its Swift compact cars at factories in Japan. The halt is said to be due to a shortage of key components, which has been caused by China's restrictions on exporting rare earth materials. These rare earth elements are essential in the manufacturing of vehicles. As per reports, the supply chain issues triggered by the export curbs have impacted Suzuki’s ability to maintain output levels for its Swift model.

As per a report of Nikkei Asia, Suzuki Motor Corporation has suspended production of its Swift model at its manufacturing facilities in Japan. It is said to be the result of a shortage of essential parts caused by China's restrictions on rare-earth exports. As per multiple reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reportedly stated that “China's export control measures are consistent with universal practices.” Lin Jian further noted that "such measures are non-discriminatory and not targeted at any particular country." However, Maruti Suzuki India has reportedly not faced any production issues despite China's limitations on rare earth mineral exports. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Crosses 3 Lakh Sales in 32 Months Since Launch.

Rare earth magnets play a crucial role in powering electric vehicle (EV) motors and are also found in essential car components like power windows and audio systems. Suzuki is said to have paused production of its Swift hatchback, excluding the Swift Sport at its domestic plants from May 26, due to a shortage of essential components. While the company has not confirmed the reason behind the halt. Reports suggest that new licensing procedures and end-use requirements have caused supply chain disruptions globally. 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Suzuki Adventure Motorcycle Launched in India.

These challenges appear to have affected the availability of key parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Suzuki is now reportedly planning a phased restart of production, and some operations are expected to resume by June 13, and full-scale production is anticipated to follow after June 16. As per reports, the impact of supply chain disruptions is not limited to Japan. In late May, Ford reportedly halted production at its Chicago plant, which manufactures the Explorer SUV. Additionally, several European auto parts suppliers are said to have begun shutting down operations due to similar challenges.

