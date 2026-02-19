Mumbai, February 19: Volkswagen India has officially introduced the Tayron R-Line as its new flagship SUV in the domestic market. Replacing the Tiguan AllSpace as the brand’s premier three-row offering, the Tayron R-Line is being locally assembled at the company’s Chhattrapati Sambhajinagar facility. The SUV features a sophisticated design language highlighted by an expansive piano black grille, Matrix LED headlamps, and a connected LED light bar that spans the width of the rear, giving it a commanding road presence.

The interior of the Tayron R-Line showcases a significant technological upgrade, focusing on a driver-centric digital cockpit and high-quality materials. It offers a versatile three-row seating configuration with a sliding second row to balance passenger comfort and cargo space. Beyond the aesthetics, the vehicle is equipped with premium comfort features such as massaging front seats and a high-fidelity sound system, making it a strong contender in the luxury-commuter segment. Nissan Gravite Launch Today: 7-Seater MPV To Debut in India With Versatile Features and Competitive Pricing.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Specifications and Features

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 201 BHP and 320 Nm of peak torque. This power unit is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and includes the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as standard. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 224 kmph. It measures 4.7 metres in length with a wheelbase of 2,789mm and sits on 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin is dominated by a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Standard equipment includes a heads-up display, a 700W Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and three-zone climate control. The front seats are 12-way power-adjustable with heating, ventilation, and memory functions. For safety, it is equipped with nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite. BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Price, Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Price in India

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has been launched at an introductory price of INR 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing positions the flagship SUV at a premium of INR 1.26 lakh over the existing Tiguan R-Line. In the Indian market, the Tayron R-Line will compete directly against the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and the MG Majestor. Bookings are currently open for a token amount of INR 51,000 at all authorised dealerships.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Volkswagen). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

