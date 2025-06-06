New Delhi, June 6: 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, a new adventure motorcycle, has been launched in India by Suzuki. The new bike comes with OBD-2B compliance and is available in new colours. The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE price in India starts at INR 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Suzuki Motorcycles India launched its adventure motorcycle with several unique features in the segment.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is launched in new Pearl White, Glass Sparkle Black and Champion Yellow No.2 colour options. The Glass Sparkle Black shade comes with grey and red graphics along with black rims. The Pearl White shade has blue-spotted rims, and Champion Yellow No.2 offers black panels and blue rims. 2025 Yezdi Adventure Unveiled, Launch Expected Soon; Here’s Everything to Know About New Adventure Tourer Bike Including Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Specifications and Features

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE offers the same 776cc four-stroke, two-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine that generates a maximum of 83.1 bhp power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. In terms of dimensions and weight, the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE 2025 model has a 232-kilogram kerb weight, 2,345 mm overall length, 975 mm overall width, 1,310 mm overall length and 1,570mm wheelbase. It has an 855mm seat height and 220mm ground clearance.

The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes with twin-disc brakes at the front and a single-disc brake at the rear. It has an inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil-damped Show suspension at the front and link type, coil spring, and damped mono-shock suspension at the rear. Both suspensions have 220mm of travel. Besides, the new Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE. 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Kawasaki Supernaked Motorcycle Launched in India.

The motorcycle comes with a five-inch TFT instrumental panel, full-LED lighting and an adjustable windscreen. SIRS (Suzuki Intelligence Ride System) supports and optimises its performance based on changing riding needs, offering more control. The V-Strom 800 DE also has SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector). The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE bike has traction control, three riding modes, a bi-directional quick shifter for clutchless gear changes and two-mode ABS.

