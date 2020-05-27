Target PM80 Has Joined the VAPORESSO Target Series in 2020

Target PM80

At the beginning of 2020, the VAPORESSO Target PM80 has officially joined the Target family of Vaporesso, which has been on the market for five years already. Since 2015, the Vaporesso Target products have each surprised its users with amazing features. While the first generation Target 75VTC has surprised its users with its compact and unique pistol shape, the new family member Target PM80 is delighting users with its sweet and dense taste.

Vaporesso was established in 2015 by its parent company SMOORE, in a time when most brands were focusing on products with the big dual-battery direction of high power and a huge cloud. Yet, Vaporesso aspired to be the breath of fresh air the industry needed and took a different path. Since then, the company focused on developing revolutionizing vaping products with large and dense vapor.

The product team from Vaporesso understood the core needs of users, including large cloud and strong flavor reverting e-juice. Yet, the company embraced the challenge to develop more refined, small, and compact products for its users that will satisfy all their vaping needs. Throughout the first six months of the development process of the first generation of Target series, more than half of the R&D personnel worked together to create the unique products, even though at that time, the company was struggling with a shortage of human force.

After many months of hard work and dedication, the team officially announced the Target VTC product. Completing the Target project wasn’t only a goal for the team from Vaporesso, but also an aspiring revolutionized version of electronic cigarette devices. The Target VTC product brought innovation on the table with its compact feeling in gun shape design that is portable and releases the dense cloud. This first successfully completed project laid the foundation for the entire Target series.

Innovation for ultra-compact design and comfort based on user feedback

The most significant feature that sets the Target’s entire series apart from all other products is the compact outlook design of the devices. To develop the first generation of Target’s device body, the product team from Vaporesso Target Series used ergonomic big data extracted from 20.000 sets of different human hands structure.

Next, the team focused on designing the devices into a streamlined appearance and incorporated a metal body polished for a plus of comfort. But the team didn’t stop here as it was aiming to create a product that fulfils all users’ needs. Thus, they added covers of different materials on the back of the body to ensure high-wear resistance of the product, anti-fingerprint, and a more comfortable feel. The R&D team also didn’t neglect the drip tip in the design of the product, retaining the circular cigarette-shaped design intentionally to provide users with the traditional smoking experience.

Target’s series newest family member, Target PM80, was officially announced in 2020 and it includes all the innovative characteristics of the older designs, including the ultra-compact feature with large cloud and a stylish design. The product was created by the company’s founder Simon Lai who discovered during a business trip in Europe that users were yearning for a device that has a compact body but can also release massive vapor.

However, Simon Lai noticed that all large cloud devices were often large in size and very inconvenient to carry. Thus, he went back to his team and told them what the users want, inspiring the product team to develop a new Target member that will include the features of the Target series: compact design and a large cloud.

After nine months of hard work, the development process of the world’s first 80W Sub-Ohm Pod Mod was successfully completed launching the Target PM80 to meet the needs of users that Simon discovered. Since its launch, the Target PM80 is the company’s most sold product.

The Target PM80 proved to be a significant success because it was developed with user needs in mind. Thus, the team from Vaporesso continued to listen to the feedback of their users launching two new family members: the single-battery version of the Target PM80 SE device and the MTL device Target PM30.

The two new products from the Target series are both designed to cater to users needs. The PM80 SE was designed to be suitable for 18650 batteries while also keeping the unique appearance of PM80. As for the MTL pod, the team from Vaporesso has upgraded the design of the PM30 to a pen-style for more portability.

A bold initiative to achieve the rich flavor and GTX coil

The Target series can be divided into two categories based on the coil used. The first category includes the Target series devices developed before 2020, which used the classic EUC core (including CCELL, cotton coil, and Meshed coil. The coil brings many advantages to users including high nicotine transmission efficiency, large vapor volume, and a high-degree of e-juice reverting.

Since 2020, based on the feedback received from users, the team product noticed that there is an increasing demand for vapor volume and taste from users. Thus, the team from Vaporesso took a bold initiative to bring innovation in vaping coil. The engineers used their rich experience gained after the iterations of several generations of atomizing coil versions to create a compact product that also has the advantages of GT, QF, and EUC coil blended. After a lot of hard work, the team successfully developed the GTX platform atomization coil with high permeability, delicate taste, and large vapor volume on the Target series devices, which were all needs of users identified by the experts from Vaporesso.

The new family members of the Target series, Target PM80, Target PM30, and Target PM80 SE, launched this year, are all equipped with Vaporesso’s latest GTX coil platform to satisfy users’ taste preferences with intense flavor and dense cloud. Each of the three newest family members is compatible with GTX series coils, which brings a lot of convenience to users when it comes to purchasing accessories to replace different devices.

Screen, operation system and chipset

Creating devices with a compact size isn’t the only goal of the Target series. One of the product team’s main goals is to simplify the experience of using Target devices for all users by developing a more concise operating system and screen UI. However, the team’s ambition is to make the using process as simple as possible so that even beginners can master it quickly, while also maintaining a sophisticated taste. Thus, Vaporesso collaborated with the SMOORE Research Institute to evaluate and optimize chips and systems.

Currently, SMOORE is the supplier of many reputable e-cigarette brands and tobacco companies which has brought the company intensive expertise in electronic chips. Using its decades of experience, the company collaborates with the Vaporesso R&D team to provide a sufficiently strong output of power from the device while lowering power consumption by upgrading the chip, whether it is OMNI board or Axon chip. This collaboration’s goal is to provide users with a rich taste when vaping while also ensuring that the e-juice has a high degree of revert and the endurance of use is increased.

Sum up

One of the main reasons why users love the Vaporesso Target series is the innovative ultra-compact vape device. The company not only understood the market trends but also used user feedback to identify needs based on which it has continuously developed new products and optimized existing products. An excellent example of a product the company developed based on user feedback is the latest MTL device Target PM30 which is equipped with a Type C charging interface. Another example is the Target PM80 SE designed to be the single-battery version of PM80, which the team upgraded based on the feedback it has received from users who used the Target PM80.

One of the company’s main goals is to make sure that the entire Target series is able to meet different needs of all types of users, be it entry-level users or mid-advanced users. Thanks to the funds supporting by the parent company SMOORE, a dedicated R&D team, and the industry-leading technology it utilizes in each development process, the Vaporesso team is set to continue to be synonymous with innovation by creating products for a better vaping experience.

