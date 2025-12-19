New Delhi, December 19: JSW MG Motor India has announced a price hike across its vehicle lineup, effective from January 1, 2026. The automobile company said that prices would go up to 2% from next year. The reason for this increase is rising input costs, supply chain pressures, and broader economic challenges impacting the automotive sector, as per the comapny. The JSW MG Motor price hike will vary depending on the model and variant. However, the detailed pricing may be closer to the implementation date.

The price hike will affect MG's entire range in India, including electric vehicles such as the Comet EV and ZS EV, as well as petrol and diesel models like the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, and Windsor. Many professionals and experts reportedly said that the move to increase the prices aligned with with a broader trend. Many automakers may increase the prices likely in the early 2026 to tackle the rising production and logistics costs.

JSW MG Motor India Price Hike 2026; Here's What You Should Know

As per reports, rising raw material prices, increased transportation costs, and operational expenses have continued to pressure car manufacturers, making periodic price revisions unavoidable. MG Motor’s decision reflects the current market reality, where maintaining profitability while managing cost escalation has become increasingly challenging, as per ET report.

Customers planning to purchase MG vehicles may consider booking before the new prices come into effect. Despite the price hike, the company remains focused on expanding its presence in India and strengthening its product portfolio.

Looking ahead, JSW MG Motor India is expected to introduce new models in 2026, further expanding its offerings in both the electric and internal combustion segments. The upcoming price increase underscores ongoing changes in the automotive market, with buyers likely to see similar adjustments from other brands in the coming months.