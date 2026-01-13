Mumbai, January 13: Tata Motors has kicked off the new year by introducing a comprehensive discount program for January 2026, offering significant benefits across nearly its entire passenger vehicle lineup. Buyers can avail of savings of up to INR 85,000 on popular models, including the Altroz, Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. These incentives, which include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives, are aimed at clearing MY2025 inventory and boosting sales in the first month of the year.

High Savings on Tata Altroz and Premium SUVs

The highest benefits this month are reserved for the pre-facelift version of the Tata Altroz, which carries discounts of up to INR 85,000, subject to remaining stock. Meanwhile, the recently launched Altroz facelift is being offered with more conservative benefits of up to INR 25,000. 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch Today in India, Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming Tata Micro-SUV.

In the premium segment, the Harrier and Safari SUVs feature total benefits of up to INR 75,000. These offers primarily target high-end MY2025 diesel variants and typically consist of an INR 25,000 cash discount paired with an INR 50,000 exchange or scrappage bonus. The move comes as Tata continues to push the new 1.5L turbo GDI petrol engine options recently added to these flagship models.

Incentives by Tata Motors for Best-Sellers and New Entrants

The Tata Nexon, a consistent top-seller in the compact SUV category, is available with total benefits of up to INR 50,000. This package includes a combination of cash discounts, loyalty benefits, and exchange bonuses.

Tata’s newer models are also part of the January campaign:

Tata Curvv: The coupe-SUV is listed with benefits of up to INR 40,000 on MY2025 stock.

Tata Punch: The outgoing version of the micro-SUV carries discounts of up to INR 40,000, helping clear the way for the 2026 facelift model.

Entry-Level Benefits

For budget-conscious buyers, Tata’s entry-level hatchbacks and sedans remain competitively priced with fresh incentives. Both the Tiago and the Tigor are being offered with total benefits of up to INR 35,000. 2026 Tata Punch Price in India Starts at INR 5.59 Lakh; Check Specifications and Features.

Context and Availability of Cars

These New Year offers are a strategic move by Tata Motors to maintain market momentum following a year of several high-profile launches and powertrain updates. By offering substantial bonuses on MY2025 units, the company aims to transition its inventory toward the 2026 model year. Potential customers should note that these discounts are subject to variant availability and may vary significantly based on the city and specific dealership. Tata Motors recommends that buyers contact their local showrooms to confirm the exact breakdown of offers before finalising a purchase.

