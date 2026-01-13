New Delhi, January 13: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. announced the launch of the all-new Tata Punch on Tuesday, with an introductory starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated subcompact SUV introduces new powertrain options and a suite of technological upgrades to the Indian market.

According to a Tata Motors media release, the latest iteration of the vehicle includes two significant mechanical additions: a 1.2L turbocharged iTurbo Revotron engine and a twin-cylinder iCNG technology paired with an automated manual transmission (AMT). The manufacturer stated that the iTurbo engine provides a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, while the iCNG AMT combination represents a first in the SUV segment. These additions aim to provide a balance between performance and fuel efficiency for various consumer needs. 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Specifications and Features.

Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "The Punch has always been a reflection of India's evolving ambitions, democratizing the SUV experience with a feature-rich package that earned it a place among India's best-selling SUVs. Today, we have taken this experience to the next level. With the new Punch, we've redefined what an SUV in this segment can be - shaped by customer insights and engineered with new age technology at its core. It's faster, smarter, and safer, complemented by a bold, muscular stance with the confidence to truly Command Max."

The new model has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The vehicle is built on the Alfa-Arc architecture and features the Tata Safety Dome, utilizing ultra-high-strength steel. Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability program, and 3-point ELR seatbelts for all passengers. The SUV also includes hill hold and hill descent control to assist drivers on varying terrains.

Inside the cabin, the updated Punch features a 26.03 cm high-definition infotainment system and a 360-degree surround-view camera system. Other technological integrations include a 65W Type-C USB charger, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror. The vehicle maintains its signature 90-degree door opening for easier entry and exit, and introduces new interior finishes with mountain-inspired graphics. Maruti Suzuki Board Approves INR 4,960 Crore Land Deal at Khoraj for New Manufacturing Plant To Expand Capacity in Gujarat.

"Having pioneered the subcompact SUV category with its debut in October 2021 and already trusted by ~700,000 customers, the new Tata Punch advances its legacy of creating industry benchmarks," the release said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)