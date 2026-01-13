Mumbai, January 13: Tata Motors is gearing up to officially launch the 2026 Tata Punch facelift in India later today. The refreshed micro-SUV aims to maintain its leadership in the segment by offering updated styling and enhanced technology. The new model draws design inspiration from Tata’s larger Harrier and Safari facelifts and focuses on providing a more premium experience for urban commuters and small families. Full pricing and availability details will be revealed at the official launch event at 10:30 AM IST.

The exterior of the upcoming Punch facelift is expected to feature a sharper look with a redesigned front grille and split-headlamp setup, including sleek LED DRLs. The cabin is rumoured to receive a larger infotainment screen and an updated digital instrument cluster, improving interior quality and user experience. The vehicle will continue to prioritise comfort, practicality and modern technology for its buyers. 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch on January 13, Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Tata Micro-SUV.

Tata Punch Facelift Specifications and Features

While official specifications will be confirmed at launch, the 2026 Punch facelift is expected to continue with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. CNG variants are likely to remain available. Cabin and feature updates are expected to include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and upgraded convenience features such as a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera system. Safety is expected to remain a highlight, with multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and ISOFIX anchors.

Tata Punch Facelift Price in India (Expected)

Tata Motors has not yet announced official pricing for the facelifted Punch. Industry analysts anticipate a modest increase over the current model due to added features and updated styling. Exact prices, including variant-wise pricing and delivery schedules, will be revealed during the launch event today. Tata Punch Facelift CNG Reaches Dealerships Ahead of India Debut on January 13

Tata Punch Facelift Expected Colours and Variants

The facelift is rumoured to be offered in new colour options, such as Seaweed Green and Empowered White, alongside dual-tone schemes. Variant-specific features and options will be clarified after the official launch announcement, expected to provide buyers with more choices in trims and configurations.

