San Francisco: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is going to supply its full energy ecosystem with solar, batteries and EV chargers, to new homes in a new luxury community being built in Florida. According to the auto-tech website Electrek, recently, the automaker started to provide its full energy ecosystem with solar panels, Powerwall home battery packs and electric vehicle chargers to third-party installers to offer the "full Tesla Energy ecosystem". Tesla To Resume Taking Bitcoin Payment, Says Elon Musk.

The other trend is that Tesla started making more deals with new home builders to install their energy products directly in new projects instead of retrofitting them on existing homes. Tesla recently signed deals for large products in Porter, Texas and Austin. And now, there is another, similar deal in Florida, the report said.

The report mentioned that Centaur US Holdings is working with golfer and golf course designer Jack Nicklaus to build a new course in Palm Beach and they are building a luxury home community around it. Last month, they announced that the project called Panther National is partnering with Tesla to provide solar panels, Powerwalls, and wall connectors to those 200+ homes.

The construction of the project is expected to start toward the end of the year. It marks the third new home community project for Tesla Energy announced over the last two months. This new strategy has the opportunity to greatly accelerate the deployment of Tesla Energy products.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).