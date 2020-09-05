When your business goal is to develop a product that can integrate eastern wisdom into the western world, your mission is no longer business. The task has become something far more meaningful when you strive to share personal spiritual discoveries so people can train their chaotic brains to harbor a little peace. This is the case for Dr. Krishna Bhatta, developer of the Relaxx app.

Relaxx is an advanced meditation app that guides people through the process of practicing mindfulness, intermittent silence, and meditation. Dr. Bhatta says just a few minutes spent with the app will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to face the rest of the day’s challenges.

Dr. Bhatta has plenty of credentials. He’s a surgeon, author, and inventor, and he is currently practicing as Chief of Urology at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. Developing the Relaxx app addressed the passion he has for the spiritual elements he acquired growing up in a small, Indian village.

After finishing his medical degree at Patna Medical College in India, Dr. Bhatta continued his education in the U.K. and the United States. Although he has settled in Maine, he still feels deep ties to the spiritual culture of his roots in the east. His primary purpose in developing the Relaxx app was to bring a bit of the serene eastern wisdom to Westerners’ lives.

So, what can one expect from this portable relaxation experience? Beginners can start with a daily intermittent silence routine and then move on to various guided and unguided meditation techniques. Intermittent silence is a term Dr. Bhatta uses to represent taking a break from life. He compares the experience to resting your body by sitting down and lowering your heart rate. The same type of concept is crucial for the brain.

The process of resting one’s brain begins by closing your eyes, so your visual pathway is not stimulated, and rest can occur. The same type of halted stimulation is also necessary for the auditory pathway. Dr. Bhatta says listening in silence and hearing sounds without judgment or response allows the auditory path to rest. The ultimate goal in this resting state is to allow thoughts to pass without paying attention. When you achieve this state, the brain can truly relax, and a door will open to individual consciousness. Dr. Bhatta makes a comparison, “You go to sleep and come out refreshed; you go through meditation and come out energized and spread peace.”

The Relaxx app encourages people to practice daily, preferably at the same time and in the same location. The goal is to train the brain to enter a peaceful state, so times of chaos become much easier to handle. Dr. Bhatta adds, “With Relaxx, we want you to experience intermittent silence. Open the door to all deeper meditations and enhance your awareness for everything around you.” With guidance from Relaxx, even novices can learn to awaken their chakras. This action is capable of bringing about noticeable change in daily life. These changes will eventually be reflected at home and at work by creating better overall performances and improved relationships.

Ultimately, Dr. Bhatta developed the Relaxx app to bring a little corner of eastern tranquility into our lives. He is passionate about helping people tap into a more spiritual realm and teaching them how to turn off their brains for a brief period. Dr. Bhatta asserts that this brain break can be one of the most rewarding parts of your day. Even though the meditation sessions only need to last 10 to 15 minutes, the benefits continue much longer.

