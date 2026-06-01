Upcoming Car in June 2026: From Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to Tata Sierra EV and Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel WagonR, Check All Models Coming This Month

The Indian automotive market is preparing for a busy month as manufacturers gear up to introduce a mix of luxury sedans, performance-oriented SUVs, and innovative electric vehicles. Following a productive May, which saw several key refreshes and new model entries, the industry is set to sustain its momentum through June 2026 with a diverse array of high-profile arrivals.

This month promises to be particularly significant for enthusiasts and buyers alike, with brands ranging from Mercedes-Benz to Tata Motors readying their latest offerings. Whether you are looking for advanced plug-in hybrid technology, high-performance engines, or future-ready electric mobility, the upcoming lineup is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of automotive preferences and needs. Tata Tiago EV Launched in India; Price, Features and Specifications Here

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

The luxury segment takes centre stage on June 15, 2026, when Mercedes-Benz officially launches its updated flagship S-Class. The highlight is the introduction of the S 450e, the first plug-in hybrid variant of the model in India. It pairs a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six engine with an electric motor and a 22kWh battery, delivering a combined output of 435hp and 680Nm. The vehicle boasts a 0-100kph time of 5.7 seconds. Visually, the facelift features a grille that is 20% larger, updated LED lighting signatures, and an interior dominated by the MBUX Superscreen setup.

BMW X6 M60i

BMW is set to bring back its iconic coupe-SUV to the Indian market with the X6 M60i. Pre-bookings are already underway for this performance machine, which houses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 523hp and 750Nm on tap, the vehicle achieves a 0-100kph sprint in just 4.3 seconds. The exterior design focuses on a bold, aggressive stance with 21-inch alloy wheels and dual-pod tailpipes, while the cabin provides a premium experience with a dual-screen dashboard and comprehensive feature list.

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda is expanding its performance portfolio by bringing the Kodiaq RS to India. As the brand’s first RS-badged SUV in the country, it will be imported as a completely-built unit. The SUV features a retuned 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, expected to output 265bhp and 400Nm. Designed for those who want utility with a sportier edge, the Kodiaq RS distinguishes itself from the standard model with a blacked-out grille, aggressive bumpers, 20-inch rims with red brake callipers, and a cabin accented with red stitching and integrated headrests.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata Motors is poised to strengthen its electric vehicle presence with the launch of the Sierra EV. Positioned below the Harrier EV in the brand's hierarchy, the Sierra will be available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. With a focus on long-distance travel, the model is expected to deliver a real-world range exceeding 500km. The SUV retains a silhouette similar to its internal combustion engine counterpart but incorporates a blanked-off grille and aerodynamic wheels to improve efficiency. It is set to compete in the growing segment of electric SUVs against rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric and the MG ZS EV. Jeep SUV To Use Tata Sierra ARGOS Platform for Global Market, Targeted for 2028 Launch.

New BYD PHEV and Other Notable Arrivals

BYD India has teased its first plug-in hybrid offering for the domestic market, likely from its international stable of the Atto 2 or Sealion 6. These models offer impressive claimed ranges, leveraging both petrol engines and substantial battery packs. Additionally, June 2026 may see the arrival of a Maruti Suzuki flex-fuel model, a potential Hyundai compact electric SUV, and pricing announcements for the premium Honda ZR-V. Maruti is also expected to introduce a significantly updated Brezza, which may feature a new powertrain and an underbody CNG kit to broaden its appeal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).