Yezdi Scrambler Likely Teased Ahead of April 23 Launch; Know What to Expect

Yezdi Motorcycles, a brand under the Classic Legends umbrella, has teased a new motorcycle ahead of its scheduled launch on 23 April. The manufacturer shared a cryptic teaser on social media platforms featuring the caption, "Well, at least it's not 69 days to go," hinting at a departure from the 334cc engine platform currently utilised in its roadster and adventure models.

The announcement has triggered widespread industry speculation regarding the nature of the upcoming product, particularly given that the launch date coincides with the scheduled arrival of the BSA Scrambler 650 in the Indian market. While Yezdi has not disclosed specific details, enthusiasts are anticipating a new scrambler variant that may leverage platform-sharing strategies with BSA. Honda Elevate Facelift Price, Design Upgrades, Features and Specifications; Everything to Expect Ahead of October Launch.

Yezdi New Motorcycle Teased

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Yezdi New Motorcycle Specifications and Features

The brand's current portfolio includes a Scrambler, a Roadster, and an Adventure model, with the latter two receiving updates in 2025. The existing Scrambler has remained unchanged for a considerable period, continuing to rely on the 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 29 hp and 29 Nm of peak torque. Speculation suggests that if the new model adopts the BSA Scrambler 650 platform, it could feature a 652cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine capable of delivering 45 hp and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Mercedes-Benz S 450e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Yezdi New Motorcycle Price in India

Official pricing for the upcoming Yezdi motorcycle has not been confirmed by the manufacturer. Currently, the existing Yezdi Scrambler is sold at a starting price of INR 195,000 (ex-showroom). Prospective buyers are awaiting the formal unveiling on 23 April for confirmed details on regional pricing and model specifications.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).