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Auto AUTO 2026 Yezdi Scrambler Price in India, Specifications and Features Classic Legends has launched the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler in India, starting at INR 1,99,950. It features a new 334cc 'Katar' engine producing 29.5 bhp, three traction control modes, and a stiffened chassis. Available in four colours, the updated motorcycle also gets an 813 mm seat height and improved thermal management via centrally-routed exhaust.

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Classic Legends has officially launched the updated 2026 Yezdi Scrambler in India on Thursday, introducing a host of mechanical and aesthetic refinements. The latest iteration of the motorcycle arrives with a redesigned powertrain and a stiffened chassis, aimed at providing better control and stability across various terrains. This launch marks a significant mid-life refresh for the model, focusing on improving the overall ride quality while maintaining the rugged, retro-inspired silhouette that defines the brand's off-road capable lineup.

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler debuts with a more pronounced design language, featuring updated graphics, a tidier tail section, and a new centrally routed exhaust system for enhanced thermal management. Beyond the visual tweaks, the motorcycle gains several modern electronic aids and hardware upgrades that were previously absent. With an emphasis on dual-purpose utility, the new model combines revised ergonomics with a more refined engine character, positioning it as a versatile option for riders seeking both city commuting and light off-road exploration. BSA Scrambler 650 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler Specifications and Features

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler is powered by the all-new 334cc 'Katar' single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which produces over 29.5 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle features a stiffened dual-cradle frame and an increased seat height of 813 mm, while maintaining a ground clearance of 200 mm. For suspension, it utilizes 150 mm front forks and 130 mm rear shocks. In a segment-first move for the brand, the bike now offers three preset traction control modes, Road, Off-Road, and Rain, alongside standard dual-channel ABS. Additional features include a fully digital instrument cluster with D-Pad handlebar controls, a USB charging port with Type-A and Type-C connectivity, LED lighting, and wire-spoke wheels wrapped in semi-knobby tyres. KTM 390 Duke, KTM 390 Adventure Get New 350cc Variants in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler Price in India

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler has been introduced at an introductory starting price of INR 1,99,950 (ex-showroom) for the Legacy Black variant. The mid-spec OG Yellow and Rouge Red colour options are priced at INR 2,05,950, while the range-topping Rally Blue variant retails for INR 2,08,950. The new engine, which features a distinctive bronze finish and Katar badging, is claimed to offer improved NVH levels and a fuel efficiency of 30 kmpl. The motorcycle is available for booking and purchase through Yezdi dealerships across the country starting today.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Yezdi Motorcycles). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).