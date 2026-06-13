Satinder Sartaaj Takes Delivery of Bespoke Yezdi Roadster, Punjabi Singer Expands His Collection

Renowned Punjabi singer, poet and composer Satinder Sartaaj has added a bespoke Yezdi Roadster to his personal collection. The custom motorcycle, presented by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, celebrates the artist's long-standing affinity for the brand, which was previously highlighted in his 2023 hit music track, "Yezdi."

The singer's latest acquisition is finished in a distinctive Sharkskin Blue paint scheme. The motorcycle features exclusive tank graphics, including "Satinder Sartaaj x Yezdi Custom" decals, alongside additional orange accents across the bodywork. To enhance rider and passenger comfort, the custom build includes quilted seats with contrasting white stitching, a pillion backrest, bar-end mirrors and a protective grille for the headlamp. Daler Mehndi Buys New Mahindra XEV 9e, Punjabi Singer Joins Revolution With Mahindra's Flagship Electric SUV (Watch Video).

Yezdi Roadster Performance and technical specifications

Beneath the customised exterior, the motorcycle retains the mechanical specifications of the standard Yezdi Roadster. It is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which generates 29 hp at 7,500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The power is managed by a six-speed transmission equipped with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

The Roadster is built for a blend of modern and retro aesthetics, featuring a fully digital instrument console, LED lighting and alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. Its braking system includes a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS sourced from Continental. The suspension setup consists of telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers tuned for touring stability.

The collaboration reflects the deep cultural connection between the Yezdi marque and the motorcycling heritage of northern India. Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, noted that the custom motorcycle serves as a tribute to Sartaaj's artistry and the enduring bond between the brand and the spirit of Punjab. 2026 Honda Gold Wing Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Sartaaj expressed that his musical tribute to the brand was born from a personal sense of affection and nostalgia for the freedom and sound associated with Yezdi motorcycles during his youth. With this acquisition, the singer continues to champion the legacy of a brand that remains a significant part of the region's riding culture.

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