Mumbai, February 14: Banking operations across India will come to a halt this Saturday, February 14 (Saturday bank holiday) as branches observe a mandatory holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since tomorrow marks the second Saturday of February, customers will not be able to perform over-the-counter transactions, including cash deposits, withdrawals, or cheque clearances at physical branches.

Weekend Banking Schedule

The closure on February 14 creates a standard two-day weekend break for the banking sector:

Saturday, Feb 14: Closed (Second Saturday)

Sunday, Feb 15: Closed (Weekly Holiday / Mahashivratri)

While Mahashivratri is a major festival often warranting a bank holiday, this year it falls on a Sunday, meaning no additional weekday closure is required for the festival itself. Banks will resume normal operations on Monday, February 16. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Availability of Digital Services in the Absence of Physical Branches

Despite the physical branches being closed, digital and automated banking channels will remain fully operational. Customers can continue to use:

Mobile & Internet Banking: For fund transfers via IMPS, NEFT, and UPI.

ATMs: For cash withdrawals and limited deposit services.

UPI Payments: Real-time payments through apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM.

The RBI has noted that while RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) services are usually unavailable during bank holidays, NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) continues to operate 24/7, ensuring that large-value transfers can still be initiated online.

Upcoming Holidays in February

Following the weekend break, several regional holidays are scheduled for the remainder of the month:

February 18 (Wednesday): Closed in Sikkim for Losar.

February 19 (Thursday): Closed in Maharashtra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 (Friday): Closed in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh (Statehood Day).

February 28 (Saturday): Closed nationwide (Fourth Saturday). Mahashivratri 2026 Dry Day: Will Bars and Restaurants Serve Alcohol on February 15? Check Full List of Dry Days Here.

Customer Advisory

Financial experts recommend that customers planning to visit branches for administrative tasks - such as updating KYC, locker access, or applying for loans - reschedule their visits to early next week. Given the back-to-back closure on Saturday and Sunday, there may be a slight surge in footfall when branches reopen on Monday morning.

