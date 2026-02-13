Mumbai, February 12: Authorities across several Indian states have mandated a "dry day" this Sunday, February 15, in observance of Mahashivratri (Mahashivratri 2026). The Great Night of Shiva, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, will see a total ban on the sale of alcohol in retail outlets, bars, and restaurants in major regions, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

While the festival is a weekend event this year, the restrictions are strictly enforced to maintain the spiritual sanctity of the occasion and ensure public order during large-scale temple processions. Dry Days in February 2026: Full List of Dry Day Dates Across India.

State-Specific Mandates and Enforcement

Liquor laws in India are governed at the state level, leading to varying degrees of enforcement. However, for Mahashivratri 2026, the following major regions have confirmed a 24-hour prohibition:

Delhi NCR: The Delhi government has listed February 15 as an official dry day. No liquor will be served in clubs or sold in vends across the capital.

Maharashtra: Following a busy month of local elections, the state excise department has confirmed that all permit rooms and liquor shops will remain shut statewide.

Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan: Both states have issued circulars to district magistrates to ensure compliance, particularly in pilgrimage hubs like Varanasi and Ujjain.

Authorities have deployed special flying squads to monitor illegal hoarding or "black market" sales, warning that violators may face immediate license suspension or heavy fines.

Dry Day List for February 2026

Date Occasion Regions Affected February 1 (Sunday) Guru Ravidas Jayanti Majorly North India (Delhi, Punjab, Haryana) February 15 (Sunday) Mahashivratri Most States (Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, etc.) February 19 (Thursday) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra

The Significance of the Ban

Mahashivratri is traditionally a time of self-discipline and purification. Devotees often observe a "Nirjala Vrat" (fasting without water) or consume only "Satvik" (pure) food. The prohibition of alcohol aligns with these religious sentiments, as the day is dedicated to meditation, night vigils (Jagaran), and temple visits. In many cities, the ban is also a logistical necessity. With millions of devotees expected to participate in "Shobha Yatras" (processions) and late-night "Nishita Kaal" prayers (occurring at midnight on Feb 16), police departments use dry days as a tool to prevent alcohol-related disturbances in crowded public spaces. Maha Shivratri 2026 Correct Date, Muhurat, and Timings for Nishita Kaal Puja.

For tourists and residents, it is important to note that while the sale of alcohol is prohibited, private consumption within homes is generally permitted. Residents of Maharashtra face additional restrictions; the state will observe a total ban on Thursday, February 19, for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. During these mandated periods, all wine shops, bars, and permit rooms remain closed for 24 hours, with enforcement squads deployed to ensure public compliance.

