Mumbai, January 27: Banking operations across India will see a mix of nationwide weekend closures and specific regional holidays this February. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list 2026, while there is no pan-India gazetted bank holiday falling on a weekday in February, several states will observe bank holidays for significant cultural and historical events. Customers are advised to plan their branch visits around these dates, though digital banking services including UPI, NEFT, and RTGS will remain operational 24/7. Below is a list of bank holiday dates in February 2026. Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

The RBI categorizes bank holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. In February 2026, the following dates will see closures in specific regions:

February 18 (Wednesday) - Losar: Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) will remain closed in observance of the Tibetan New Year.

Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) will remain closed in observance of the Tibetan New Year. February 19 (Thursday) - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: A significant state holiday in Maharashtra. Branches in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur will be closed to honor the Maratha ruler.

A significant state holiday in Maharashtra. Branches in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur will be closed to honor the Maratha ruler. February 20 (Friday) - Statehood Day: Banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will observe a holiday to mark their respective state foundation days.

Scheduled Weekend Closures

As per the standard banking protocol, all public and private sector banks in India follow a fixed weekend holiday schedule. In February 2026, banks will be closed on the following days:

Sundays: February 1, 8, 15, and 22.

February 1, 8, 15, and 22. Second Saturday: February 14.

February 14. Fourth Saturday: February 28.

Notably, Maha Shivratri falls on Sunday, February 15 this year. While it is a major religious festival that typically warrants a bank holiday, its occurrence on a Sunday means there will be no additional weekday closure for this event. RBI Bank Holiday 2026: Full List.

Bank Holiday Impact

While physical branch locations will be shut on the aforementioned dates, the RBI ensures that the digital financial infrastructure remains active. Mobile banking apps, net banking, and ATMs will continue to function. However, activities such as cheque clearing and physical document processing may experience a 24-to-48-hour delay if they coincide with a regional or weekend break.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).