Bank Holiday Today, May 16, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday

If you are planning a bank visit this weekend, you may be wondering: Is there a bank holiday today, May 16, 2026? Here is what you need to know. Banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India. However, May 16, 2026 falls on the third Saturday of the month.

Since it is neither the second nor the fourth Saturday, banks will remain open on May 16, 2026. Customers can visit their respective bank branches for regular transactions, including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances and other in branch services. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday, May 16?

It is important to note that bank holidays may vary from state to state depending on regional festivals or special observances. However, there is no nationwide holiday scheduled for this date. Therefore, normal banking operations are expected across most parts of the country.

Even on designated bank holidays, customers can continue to access digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, ATM withdrawals and UPI transactions without interruption. ITR Filing 2026: How You Can Download Form 26AS Through Your Bank Website Without Logging Into Income Tax Portal.

Before stepping out, customers are advised to check with their local branch for specific working hours. But as of now, banks are open this Saturday, May 16, 2026, as it is the third Saturday of the month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).