RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details

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Mumbai, April 29: As May 2026 approaches, bank customers across India are advised to plan their financial transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience. There will be several bank holidays throughout the month, stemming from a combination of national observances, state-specific cultural festivals, and the standard RBI-mandated weekend closures. Because bank holiday schedules can vary significantly by state, customers are encouraged to verify the specific status of their local branches. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Understanding the RBI Bank Holiday Structure

Under the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all commercial and public sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as on all Sundays. These recurring weekly offs are observed nationwide, regardless of state-specific holiday lists.

For the month of May 2026, the scheduled weekend closures are as follows:

Sundays: May 3, May 10, May 17, May 24, and May 31.

Second Saturday: May 9.

Fourth Saturday: May 23.

First, third, and fifth Saturdays - should they occur in a month - are treated as regular working days for banks. New LPG Cylinder Rules From May 1: Booking, OTP Delivery and Price Changes You Must Know.

State-Wise Bank Holiday Dates in May 2026

In addition to the standard weekend holidays, several specific dates in May will see bank closures due to regional festivals, state foundation days, and commemorative events. Notable dates include:

May 1 (Friday): Observed as Maharashtra Din, Buddha Pournima, May Day (Labour Day), and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. While closed in most states, banks will remain operational in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

May 9 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed in West Bengal to observe the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 16 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Sikkim to mark State Day.

May 26 (Tuesday): Banks in Tripura will be closed for the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 27 (Wednesday): Many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and others, will observe a holiday for Eid Ul Azha/Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid).

May 28 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Goa, Bihar, and the union territory of Jammu and Srinagar to observe the Eid-ul-Adha holiday.

Banking Services During Holidays

While physical bank branches remain closed on these dates, essential digital services remain functional. Customers can continue to use:

Mobile and Internet Banking: Available 24/7 for fund transfers and account management.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI): Fully operational for instant payments and peer-to-peer transfers.

ATMs: Cash withdrawal and deposit services generally remain accessible throughout the month.

It is recommended that customers check the specific holiday notifications issued by their respective state governments or their bank's official website, as local conditions can occasionally necessitate adjustments to these schedules. This list is based on the RBI holiday calendar. Holiday status may be subject to change based on local government directives or lunar observations for specific festivals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).