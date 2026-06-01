Bitcoin Price Today, June 1, 2026: BTC Price Slips to USD 73,349 as Regulatory Uncertainty. Options Expiry Pressure Spot Demand

Bitcoin prices recorded a fresh decline on Monday morning, slipping to USD 73,349 as of 7:21 AM IST. The leading cryptocurrency opened the new trading month on a bearish note, reversing the minor recovery seen over the weekend and breaking beneath its previous support levels.

The early-morning drop has introduced fresh caution across the broader digital asset market, pulling several major altcoins into negative territory. Trading volumes remained high across global spot exchanges as automated market makers adjusted to the sudden increase in selling pressure. Bitcoin Price Today, May 31, 2026: BTC Price Recovers to USD 74,041 Amid Renewed Institutional Accumulation>

Market analysts attribute the early-week slide to the mathematical fallout of a massive multi-billion dollar options contract expiry. As derivative traders squared off their positions at the turn of the calendar month, heavy technical resistance near overhead boundaries triggered automated selling programs.

This derivatives pressure was amplified by on-chain tracking data, which revealed that several large-scale holders, commonly termed whales, moved significant tranches of dormant tokens onto exchanges. This sudden increase in liquid supply temporarily overwhelmed spot market buy orders.

Simultaneously, broader sentiment has been weighed down by renewed legislative and compliance pressures. Fresh compliance directives targeting decentralized financial protocols in Western jurisdictions have caused institutional desks to temporarily scale back their active risk exposure. Bitcoin Price Today, May 30, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 73,500 Following Sharp Weekly Correction.

Despite the near-term downward movement, the structural framework of the Bitcoin network remains stable. Long-term accumulation trends continue to show that permanent holders are retaining their assets, which could limit further deep corrections as the market tests the immediate support floor near the USD 72,000 zone.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).