Mumbai, March 30: The global cryptocurrency market remained relatively stable on Monday, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading at USD 66,528. This follows a period of minor fluctuations over the weekend, as investors continue to monitor geopolitical developments and macroeconomic indicators that influence digital asset liquidity.

The current price point represents a consolidated position for the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation. Trading volumes have seen a steady flow across major exchanges, suggesting that institutional and retail investors are maintaining a cautious yet consistent approach to the market at the start of the final week of March. Bitcoin Price Today, March 29, 2026: BTC Price Slightly Up at USD 66,600 Amid Market Volatility, Geopolitical Tensions.

Current Bitcoin Price, Market Performance and Pricing

As of the morning of March 30, Bitcoin is valued at USD 66,528. This stability comes after the previous day’s slight upward movement, indicating a period of price discovery where the asset is testing support levels. Market analysts suggest that the current range is a result of balanced buy and sell orders.

Other major digital currencies are also mirroring this trend of relative calm. Ethereum (ETH) and various altcoins have shown similar horizontal movement, reflecting a broader market sentiment that is currently devoid of the high volatility often associated with the digital finance sector.

Factors Influencing Cryptocurrency Valuation

The primary drivers for the current price level include ongoing discussions regarding interest rate adjustments by central banks and the cooling of certain geopolitical tensions. Investors are increasingly looking at Bitcoin as a hedge against traditional market fluctuations, though it remains sensitive to global liquidity shifts.

Regulatory developments in major financial hubs also play a significant role in maintaining the current price bracket. Clearer guidelines in various jurisdictions have provided a level of certainty that prevents sharp, reactionary sell-offs, allowing Bitcoin to maintain its position above the USD 66,000 mark.

Future Outlook for Digital Assets

Looking ahead to the remainder of the quarter, market participants are focused on upcoming economic data releases from the United States and Europe. These figures are expected to provide further direction for the cryptocurrency market, potentially acting as catalysts for the next significant price movement. Bitcoin Price Today, March 28, 2026: BTC Price at USD 66,000 Amid Geopolitical Tensions.

While the market remains unpredictable, the current technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin has established a firm base. Experts maintain that as long as global economic conditions do not face sudden shocks, the digital asset is likely to continue its current trend of gradual consolidation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 07:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).