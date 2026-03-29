Mumbai, March 29: Bitcoin (BTC) maintained a steady yet cautious position in early Sunday trading, with the price holding near the USD 66,600 mark. As of 7:53 AM IST, the world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading at approximately USD 66,616, reflecting a period of consolidation following a week of heightened volatility driven by global macroeconomic pressures.

The digital asset continues to navigate a complex environment shaped by escalating tensions in the Middle East and fluctuations in energy markets. Despite these headwinds, the current price levels suggest a degree of resilience as institutional and retail investors weigh diplomatic signals against the risk of further regional conflict. Bitcoin Price Today, March 28, 2026: BTC Price at USD 66,000 Amid Geopolitical Tensions.

Geopolitical Pressures and Market Reaction

The primary driver of recent price action remains the geopolitical uncertainty involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Earlier this week, Bitcoin experienced sharp swings, briefly rebounding above USD 71,000 on hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough before retreating as oil supply concerns rattled global markets.

The ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed oil prices higher, leading to increased inflation fears. Since cryptocurrencies are increasingly behaving as risk-sensitive assets, this volatility has triggered broad "risk-off" sentiment, contributing to the modest weekly decline of approximately 3% for Bitcoin.

Support Levels and Technical Outlook

Technical analysts note that Bitcoin has been range-bound for nearly 50 days, fluctuating between the USD 60,000 and USD 72,000 levels. The USD 66,000 zone is currently acting as a psychological support floor, with many market participants interpreting this phase as one of accumulation rather than a full trend reversal.

Immediate Resistance: Analysts identify the USD 70,000 to USD 72,000 range as a key ceiling. A sustained close above this level is considered necessary to signal a bullish recovery.

Support Floor: Strong buying interest has been observed near the USD 60,000 mark, which has prevented deeper capitulation during intraday sell-offs.

Market Sentiment: The "Fear & Greed Index" has dipped recently, reflecting investor trepidation amidst the largest oil supply disruption in history.

Performance of Altcoins and Broader Market

The broader cryptocurrency market mirrored Bitcoin’s cautious trajectory. Ethereum (ETH) has faced sustained selling pressure, trading near the USD 2,050 level with a steeper weekly loss of over 4%. Other major tokens, including Solana (SOL) and XRP, have seen modest intraday gains but remain susceptible to headline-driven volatility. Bitcoin Price Today, March 25, 2026: BTC Price at USD 70,600 Following Geopolitical Relief Rally.

Interestingly, while traditional safe-haven assets like gold have seen fluctuations, Bitcoin’s correlation with equity indices like the S&P 500 has reached multi-year lows. This decoupling suggests that crypto-specific factors, such as institutional ETF flows and long-term accumulation by large holders, are providing a unique buffer against broader market corrections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).